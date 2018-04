Read count: * Share Print

A shell has exploded in a non-ferrous metals recycling point in Narimanov district, Baku, informs haqqin.az. A death has been recorded. The agency notices that shell clearance is implemented under the control of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. However, for a not understandable reason, the dangerous shells are irregularly spread throughout the territory and without a control. Source: haqqin.az

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.