State tradition and choice possibility

“I greatly appreciate the huge work that has been done due to the endurance, patience and heroism of our people, and often at the cost of its deprivations over the past three decades, led by three presidents of the republic, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan”, the 4th President of Armenia Armen Sargsyan said in his inauguration speech. This is an approach of a political figure, that, I believe, should stand beyond political contradictions, relations with the aforementioned persons, as well as the possible disagreements between the latter and the current president.

The second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has sent a congratulatory letter to Armen Sargsyan on assuming the post of the President of the Republic of Armenia. This is a step that cannot not to be welcomed either. State traditions are created with such steps, or “rituals”. The current officials must also notice the good things done in the past, the former must also be able to identify the positive, which is, in my opinion, the basis of one of the main attributes of the state – the heredity.

The rest is a matter of preference. For instance, I would prefer the Republicans to propose another person for the post of Prime Minister. Maybe the latter would not be as experienced as Serzh Sargsyan, but he might be able to prevent some stagnation phenomena that are noticeable especially in recent months. However, my opinion does not play a decisive role here, because my compatriots have given the right to elect a Prime Minister to the Republican Party on April 2 last year, by taking 10 thousand drams for vote-buying. If those who take part in street rallies and those who reject the regime accept the fact that the Republican Party has received the majority of votes in the parliamentary elections, then the rest is “lyric”.

I would prefer that during the inauguration ceremony there were 100 or 1,000 journalists in the corridors of the hall, rather than blocking journalists’ way not to go upstairs to the hall. I would prefer journalists addressing somewhat inaccurate, or illiterate questions as they do during ordinary (non-specific) sessions of the National Assembly, rather than not addressing questions at all.

Freedom is more preferable than non-freedom. That does not mean, however, that it is impossible to live and work in conditions of restricted freedom.