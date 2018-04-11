‘Yelq’ MPs Burn Smoke Color Bombs at National Assembly Tribune

The bill on amendments to the law “On Trade and Services” was being discussed at the National Assembly, which offers to restrict the operation of strip-dance clubs, karaoke clubs, saunas, etc.

Registering for making a speech “Yelq” MP Ararat Mirzoyan approached the tribune and called on citizens to gather at the Liberty Square on April 13, to take part in the rally “Reject Serzh”.

He said they will burn the torch of their freedom in the square, and at the same time he burned the smoke color bomb holding in his hand. Lena Nazaryan joined him, and after a while the National Assembly hall was full of yellow and green coloured smoke.

The few MPs present in the hall followed the smoke, and Eduard Sharmazanov said, “the show failed”. He urged to open the doors of the hall to be able to work: “Let the people know who in what kind of work is engaged in at the National Assembly”.

Gorgisyan suggested to have a break, but Sharmazanov did not agree.