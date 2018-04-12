Department of Nature Protection and Subsoil Permits Cutting 7 Poplars in Vanadzor

With a view of increasing production volumes, sewing factory “DARBBAG’S” located in Vanadzor has commenced construction. Here the investor reconstructs the half-constructed building near the factory where they want to expand their production. As a result, 1000 new workplaces for local people will be created.

But prior to that, about half-a-century-old 7 poplars in the area impeded the implementation of construction. Bagrat Darbinyan, Director of the Company, applied to Community Head Mamikon Aslanyan to get a permission for cutting these trees: “The Community Head struggled against the environmental protectors and others for a month for getting a permission. We need a road and utilities for the production to work properly.”

The issue of trees impeding the drive of trucks has been discussed in the Department of Nature Protection and Subsoil as well. Finally, the permission was issued: “The director applied to us for getting permission for cutting the trees, because trucks could not enter and exit from the site. We redirected his application to the Department of Nature Protection and Subsoil. They issued a permission pursuant to which they were not against cutting the trees. We have already approved the improvement plan, and soon tree planting and creation of green zone will be done,” said Mamikon Aslanyan in his interview to aravot.am.

According to the Community Head, the Company has undertaken to plant trees in about 1000 m2 land.

Photos from Koryun Shekoyan’s Facebook account