Hospitals Allowed to Import Drugs: Bill on ‘Drug Law’ Passes

The government proposes to introduce restrictions on strip-dance clubs, discos, karaoke clubs, baths-saunas and similar places. The bill on amendments to the law “On Trade and Services” was adopted today after the first reading with 89 votes in favor and 4 against.

Before the voting, Artak Zeynalyan, a member of the “Yelq” faction, stated that their faction was against the bill because it forced the owners to transfer their premises from multi-apartment buildings and unauthorized areas without compensation, that is, the right of the owner is violated.

Before the vote on “Drug Law”, Vice-Speaker of the Parliament Mikayel Melkumyan said they would vote for the bill if hospitals are allowed to obtain drugs only for chronic and dispensary treatment.

Republican Hakob Hakobyan said in response that they can not make such separation: “This is the principle of the health care system, such separation cannot be justified”.

Melkumyan responded that they agreed with Ara Babloyan yesterday that this applies to only a limited number of drugs, and the list will be provided, if not, they will vote against after the second reading.

The bill was passed with 92 votes.