Armenian Government to Shift April 30 Workday to May 5 For Labor Day Holiday

The April 30 working day is expected to be shifted to May 5 (Saturday) in Armenia in connection with the Labor Day holiday celebrated on May 1, reports Panorama.am.

The decision will be adopted at today’s Cabinet meeting, enabling workers to have holidays before the Labor Day celebrations.

Thus, the Armenian citizens will rest for 4 days starting from 28 April to 1 May.

International Workers’ Day, also known as Labor Day or Workers’ Day in some countries, and often referred to as May Day, is observed in more than 140 countries. May Day is also celebrated in Armenia and is declared as a non-working day.