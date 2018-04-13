Garo Paylan, Armenian MP of the Turkish Majlis May Be Deprived of His Immunity

Ankara State Prosecutor’s Office requested to suspend the immunity of 8 MPs from the pro-Kurdish opposition “Peoples’ Democratic Party” (HDP). Armenian MP Garo Paylan is among them.

Paylan is particularly accused of “publicly humiliating the Turkish nation and Turkish state” and “offending the President” in his interview given on 1 May 2017, in Canada.

Among the accused MPs are Osman Baydemir, Alican Önlü, Feleknas Uca, Sibel Yiğitalp, Nadir Yıldırım, Dilek Öcalan, Mizgin Irgat.

Main accusations for the MPs are “publicly humiliating the Turkish people, state, government, soldiers or security officers”, “leading a propaganda for terroristic groups”, “violating the law on political parties” and “offending the President”.

According to the accusation, in their speeches, the above-mentioned persons talked in favor of Abdullah Öcalan, founder of “Kurdistan Workers’ Party” (PKK) which is considered to be a terroristic group in Turkey, and participated in funerals of deceased “terrorists”.

Ankara State Prosecutor’s Office’s request has been sent to the Ministry of Justice for passing it to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM).

Source: Ermenihaber.am