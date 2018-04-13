250 Mln AMD in 3 Months Transferred to Health Minister Altunyan’s ‘Ingo-Armenia’ Company From the Ministry’s Budget

In the Republic of Armenia, state budget stays the “life source” for companies acting in the healthcare sphere. Whoever manages to touch the budget bowl, shall he survive and thrive.

Boomnews.am studied the reports for budget allocations of the healthcare system. They indicate the consistent development of insurance company “Ingo-Armenia”. That is, 250 mln AMD from 902 mln AMD meant for financing social packages was transferred to “Ingo-Armenia” company during October-December.

