Emergency case in Tavush region: 3 citizens taken to hospital because of mine explosion

SHAMSHYAN.com reports that on Wednesday, April 12, an emergency case took place at Tavush region. At around 15:50, the Tavush police department received a call from the “Aygedzor Health Center” State Non-Commercial Organization, that 3 citizens were taken to their center with diagnosis of a traumatic amputation of the right forearm, a left heel smashed wound, and a traumatic amputation of the left foot.

The police found out that the injured were residents of Aygedzor village of Tavush region, 36-year-old Nver, 32-year-old Astghik, and 37-year-old Aram. It turned out that on the same day, at about 14:00, they had been collecting plants in the area adjacent to one of the defense posts belonging to the administrative territory of Aygedzor village, during which the mine exploded causing those damages.