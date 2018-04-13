‘Arno Harutyunovitch Couldn’t Not To Write His ‘Nocturne’

Favorite singer Tamara Gverdtsiteli has performed Arno Babajanyan’s works for numerous times. She met the Armenian composer when she was young. “During a rehearsal I realized that he was also a genius pianist, I realized that he could not just not to write his famous “Nocturne” because Arno Harutyunovitch was an absolutely talented, brilliant man.

We are all happy that we have been his contemporary, have listened to his music, have communicated with him, and we still hear his songs in different corners of the world. When I perform Arno Harutyunovitch’s works, I feel as if we are interacting with each other during those songs”, Tamara Gverdtsiteli told during a press conference in Yerevan. She also recalled how Babajanyan wrote a song for her a month after their meeting. It was one of the composer’s last works.

Gohar HAKOBYAN

“Aravot”

13.04.2018