EU Ambassador Markus Ederer Back In Moscow After Recall

The European Union’s ambassador to Russia has returned to Moscow less than three weeks after being recalled by the EU foreign-policy chief amid severe tensions, the EU has confirmed to RFE/RL.

EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijanic said EU envoy Markus Ederer returned to Moscow on April 12, confirming what two high-level sources had earlier told RFE/RL.

Ederer was recalled as tensions between the West and Russia increased following a nerve-agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in England on March 4.

Ederer was recalled for consultations at the request of EU leaders at their March 22-23 summit in Brussels.

Britain, the United States, NATO, and the EU blame Russia for the attack and responded by taking measures including the expulsion of some 150 Russian diplomats. Moscow retaliated in kind.

Photo – RFE/RL