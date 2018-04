A short while ago the head of the “Yelq” faction Nikol Pashinyan announced that today a rally will be held at 14:00 at the French Square, and at 16:30 a car march to Tsakhkadzor will launch on the street across Harsnakar restaurant in Avan district.

Let us note that the rally participants have information that the Republican Party of Armenia has decided to hold a session in Tsakhkadzor today.