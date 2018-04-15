Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned U.S. coalition airstrikes in Syria as a violation of international law.

In a statement posted to the Kremlin website, Putin called the coalition airstrikes an “act of aggression against a sovereign government” and accused the United States of compounding the humanitarian catastrophe in war-torn Syria.

Putin called for emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the attack.

“The current escalation of the situation around Syria has a devastating impact on the whole system of international relations,” Putin said.

“History will put everything in its place, and it has already laid heavy responsibility on Washington for bloody reprisals against Yugoslavia, Iraq and Libya.”

Photo – VoA