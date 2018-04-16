Clash on Baghramyan Avenue: Police Takes Special Measures

As we have already informed, Nikol Pashinyan is trying to break through the police barriers and reach the National Assembly on Baghramyan Avenue. As the police did not remove the iron barriers, Pashinyan tried to climb up and cross them.

The demonstrators broke the police barrier. The police also put barbed wires on Baghramyan Avenue to hinder the demonstrators.

While Pashinyan and his supporters are thinking how to overcome barbed wires, protesters call on the police to join them.

Police started using special measures against demonstrators. Several demonstrators have been injured and the face of one of them was in blood.