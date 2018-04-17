The Republican Oligarch MPs Could Not Leave the Parliament Building Like Hostages

“How can I talk about something I know nothing about?” said the Republican MP Samvel Pharmanyan to journalists in the Parliament. The journalists asked what his opinion was on the statement by Nikol Pashinyan about making a velvet revolution. One of the journalists wondered how he could not know anything about it, the situation is tight in the streets. “Everything is very calm,” replied Samvel Pharmanyan.

Check the video for details.

The Republican Party oligarch MPs Artak Sargsyan (SAS Artak), Arkadi Hambardzumyan (Derzhava Arkadik) avoided answering the journalists’ questions. They entered the conference room indifferently, pretending not to hear anything.

By the way, today’s session was also exceptional as these MPs came and had to stay till the end of the session. They were feeling constrained by Serzh Sargsyan’s presence.

Samvel Aleqsanyan was the only courageous MP not to avoid the journalists’ questions. Aravot.am reminded him that once he said “Nikol is our brother”, and asked whether he was going to support Nikol in his actions or not? “Yes, I will say it again, Nikol is our brother, he is with us,” answered the oligarch MP.

Gevorg Kostanyan, President of the Parliamentary Committee on state and legal issues also avoided answering the journalists’ questions. He said to leave them until the voting was over. Yesterday as well, he did not answer the question about special means applied by the Police against demonstrators.