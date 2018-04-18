91 citizens detained in total: 37 released at this point: ‘Yelq’

Today, Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly “Yelq” faction, and Karen Simonyan, member of the Governing Council of the “Bright Armenia” party, again visited the police stations. 4 citizens were detained in the Mashtots police station at 14:00, Narek Vladimir Brikalov, Grigor Vahan Manukyan, Narek Vahan Arshakyan and Gor Ashot Vardanyan. After being detained, the status of these citizens has changed and they have been involved as witnesses.
15 citizens were detained in the Erebuni police station, three of whom did not mention their names.
The following citizens were detained:
Vardges Gaspari Livani /well-known political activist/
Arsen Razmik Uzunyan
Sasun Khachatur Terteryan
Arman Hrachya Aghajanyan
Hrachya Ashot Hakobyan
Hovhannes Ashot Grigoryan
Ani Seryan Hakobjanyan
Vahe Vakhtang Davtyan
Andranik Nushegh Danielyan
Mikayel Masis Nazaryan
Gohar Gagik Tadevosyan
Hrachya Henrik Hovakimyan
91 citizens were detained in total. At this point, 37 are released.
