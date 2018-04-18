91 citizens detained in total: 37 released at this point: ‘Yelq’

Today, Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly “Yelq” faction, and Karen Simonyan, member of the Governing Council of the “Bright Armenia” party, again visited the police stations. 4 citizens were detained in the Mashtots police station at 14:00, Narek Vladimir Brikalov, Grigor Vahan Manukyan, Narek Vahan Arshakyan and Gor Ashot Vardanyan. After being detained, the status of these citizens has changed and they have been involved as witnesses.

15 citizens were detained in the Erebuni police station, three of whom did not mention their names.

The following citizens were detained:

Vardges Gaspari Livani /well-known political activist/

Arsen Razmik Uzunyan

Sasun Khachatur Terteryan

Arman Hrachya Aghajanyan

Hrachya Ashot Hakobyan

Hovhannes Ashot Grigoryan

Ani Seryan Hakobjanyan

Vahe Vakhtang Davtyan

Andranik Nushegh Danielyan

Mikayel Masis Nazaryan

Gohar Gagik Tadevosyan

Hrachya Henrik Hovakimyan

91 citizens were detained in total. At this point, 37 are released.

Yelq