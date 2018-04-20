Truck protest to paralyze traffic of Yerevan

“We are starting to close roads with tracks,” announced leader of “My step” movement Nikol Pashinyan.

Let us remind you that yesterday during the demonstrations in Republic Square of Yerevan, demonstrators announced that they are going to close the roads and avenues of Armenia with their trucks.

“This action is very important if it succeeds this will mean that there are few days left for the velvet revolution,” said Nikol Pashinyan adding that by this move they will show the police and employees of state institutions that Serzh Sargsyan, PM of Armenia, does not control the situation.

Nelly GRIGORYAN