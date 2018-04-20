Serzh Sargsyan: ‘That is, I should be flattered as I enter a room and see my portrait hanging on the wall? Why should I get pleased with that?’

Referring to hanging the President’s portrait in schools and other institutions, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan mentioned in his exclusive interview to Armenian “Shant” TV that it is not prescribed by any legal acts and it was not compulsive.

“I have worked in different state governing systems, and yes, I had the President’s portrait hanging on my office wall. What is so bad about it? That is to say, it is a state symbol. I am not for it. If I were, we would have adopted a legal act and force everyone to obey it. It is not compulsive in any way,” said Sargsyan.

Prime Minister replied to Aram Abrahamyan’s remark whether do they hang Emmanuel Macron’s portrait in France as follows: “I have no idea, I have never seen that, but I have seen the portraits of Heads of the States in many different countries. I cannot tell whether they hang or not, but this has come to us by tradition, not as a compulsory thing. That is, I should be flattered as I enter a room and see my portrait hanging on the wall? Why should I get pleased with that? Especially when it irritates people. So, my goal is to irritate people or what?”



