Serj Tankian: ‘The youth on the street are the only ones I trust with Armenia’s future’

As we have already informed you Armenian “Haykakan Zhamanak” daily published unconfirmed information that the frontman of Armenian-American mental band System of a Down, Serj Tankian is going to visit Armenia.

Serj Tankian published a statement and video message on his Facebook page: “It seems like the issue of my presence in Armenia is causing quite a stir. I apologize for that although I truly had nothing to do with it. The youth on the street are the only ones I trust with Armenia’s future and my sites should be the only place you trust regarding my moves. I recorded this video last night. It’s dedicated to you, Armenia’s peaceful resistance.

 

 

 

 

