Reporter of Armenian Service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty assaulted in Artashat

Demonstrations continue in Armenia. People march in the capital of Yerevan and other major cities against prime minister Serzh Sargsyan. A group of drivers boycott in Artashat.

Garik Sargsyan, member of “Civil Contract” party, head of “Nor Kyanq”, had parked his car on the road. After a while police evacuated it. A group of people, including heads of communities, were arguing with citizens who supported Garik Sargsyan.

A man hit the reporter of Armenian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty [RFL/RL], Arus Hakobyan, but the police officers did not even try to intervene and help the reporter. According to Arus Hakobyan, the man who hit her is a non-uniformed policeman.

Nelly BABAYAN

