The chairman of Gyumri’s “Asparez” club, member of “Reject Serzh” initiative detained. Police confirmed this information adding that he is in the preliminary investigative body.

In all probability, the preliminary investigative body is the Special Investigative Service (SIS).

Let us remind you, that today political scientist Armen Grigoryan was detained and was taken to SIS. He was accused of the organization of mass disorders.

Nelly BABAYAN