Lapshin was intentionally beaten on his mother’s birthday

Famous blogger Alexander Lapshin, answering the journalists’ questions, in Yerevan, said that he had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights one and a half month before, and French lawyers are already familiar with the case. Lapshin thinks that the examination of the case may last for one or two years.

“We accuse them of attempting to kill me in the Baku Jail, on violating my rights, on having me detained illegally, on violating the rules of extradition.”

Alexander Lapshin replied to the question of Aravot.am whether there are any pressures, threats by the Azerbaijani authorities, that he clearly knows that everything he says is being monitored in Azerbaijan: “I am sure that now they are sitting in front of their TVs and reacting to my words. Let them spend political and financial resources for struggling against me, and the more they spend resources on that, the less they will have for purchasing arms.”

Alexander Lapshin said that he is going to reveal at the European Court of Human Rights how he has been mocked in the Azerbaijani jail, how his rights have been violated, how he was deprived of the chance to communicate with the outer world, and on the last day that was his mother’s birthday, he was locked up in a cell, beaten, choked, teeth and ribs were broken, and when he was unconscious, a belt was fastened around his neck and he was hung in the toilet, so that they could tell mass media that Lapshin committed suicide: “It was my mother’s birthday, and I believe they had chosen that day intentionally.”

To the question whether he is going to visit Artsakh or not, Lapshin said that this time he cannot manage it, because he has to leave for Strasbourg.

Alexander Lapshin believes that Azerbaijan is a cruel, totalitarian state governed by clans: “They are trying to seize power from one another and exploit me for solving their internal problems. To prove that Aliyev is a strong leader and he is able to disrespect Russia, Israel and EU’s views.”

To the question whether he had any hopes that he would be set free, Mr. Lapshin replied: “I have always believed that if the Armenians and the Jews survived the Genocide and the Holocaust and did not lose their minds and founded their states, then I will definitely overcome what I faced in Azerbaijan.”

We asked whether he will go to Baku again or not. Lapshin said that if the opposition wins and seizes the power, then yes, he will visit Baku.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN



