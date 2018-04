Nikol Pashinyan and Sasun Mikayelyan were released.

Let us remind that earlier First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan announced in a briefing: “I will appeal to the Prosecutor General to take the motion of National Assembly deputies back”. He noted: “At the moment I go to a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan to find a solution”.

The Members of Parliament were arrested yesterday.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN