Message by Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Armenian Genocide Victims Remembrance Day

Dear Compatriots,

Today is April 24 – the Armenian Genocide Victims Remembrance Day – when all Armenians in Homeland, Artsakh and the Diaspora bow their heads to the memory of innocent victims of the First Genocide of the 20th century.

What happened in the Ottoman Empire was a great tragedy not only for those who survived the Genocide, but also for all segments of the Armenian people. The Genocide changed the fate of our people and made us suffer many trials and tribulations in the future. However, we turned out to be stronger than the murderers and were strong enough to return to life, create an independent State and be the master of our destiny.

Today, we are facing another difficult period in our modern history. Yesterday, I called on all political forces to refrain from politicizing this day.

I am grateful that my appeal was accepted, and today we can show to the world that despite many challenges and unresolved internal issues, we are united around the common cause. This is also the expression of our duty to innocent martyrs.

We reaffirm our determination to build a solid statehood, a free and civilized society, and nothing can distract us from our way to building the country of our dreams.