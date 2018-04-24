In an interview with journalists in Tsitsernakaberd, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia Aghvan Hovsepyan touched upon the question whether he will continue his service. “I will continue to serve my country, I have always worked and I am not going to resign”, said Aghvan Hovsepyan.

Referring to the popular uprising against former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, he said: “It was a change of government, but I am not a politician to comment on whether it was a revolution or not”. Aghvan Hovsepyan added that he welcomes the people.

Luiza SUKIASYAN