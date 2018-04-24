Heritage party: We continue to demand recognition, restitution and restoration of our historic rights

The Heritage Party joins the entire nation and all humanity in commemorating and condemning the Genocide and Great Dispossession of the Armenian people that was launched by Ottoman Turkey 103 years ago today. We continue to demand recognition, restitution and restoration of our historic rights.

Perhaps the highest tribute to the 1,500,000 victims of the Genocide is the re-establishment of the Republic of Armenia in 1991 and, most particularly, the democratic New Armenia to which the Armenian public gave birth, just yesterday, by peaceful velvet revolution. We congratulate the leaders and rank-and-file citizens of Armenia who achieved this first step in our quest for a free, sovereign, and rightful Homeland.

Justice at home, justice abroad.

The Heritage Party

24 April 2018

Yerevan