Armenia: Experts from Estonia to share EU standards and experience in pathology and forensic medical services

On 3-4 May, forensic experts from Estonia will visit Armenia to meet their counterparts from the country’s Ministry of Health, as well as independent pathologists and forensic medical experts.

The aim of the mission is to increase the country’s knowledge, understanding and implementation of EU standards and best practices in relation to the legal requirements and technical facilities required to carry out pathology and forensic medical duties.

The event has been organised by the European Commission’s Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX), in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

TAIEX is a demand-driven tool that supports partner countries with the adaptation of national laws, regulations and quality standards to match those of EU Member States in the framework of Cooperation or Association Agreements signed with the EU. In the Eastern Neighbourhood, TAIEX works with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine

