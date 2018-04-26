EU on new developments in Armenia: peaceful transition of power needs to be ensured

On 24 April, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) released a statement on the current situation in Armenia. The statement was issued by MEP Sajjad Karim, Chairman of the European Parliament’s Delegation to the EU-Armenia and EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committees and the EU-Georgia Parliamentary Association Committee, and MEP David McAllister, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament.

The statement reflected the recent developments in the country, including the resignation of its Prime Minister and upcoming vote on whether or not the European Parliament should give consent to the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Armenia. It also said that the current events in Armenia are the subject of close attention in the European Parliament, “especially the numerous arrests of peaceful demonstrators including parliamentarians”.

“In keeping with Armenia’s international commitments but also in view of ensuring a positive vote in the European Parliament on the new CEPA agreement, we strongly support all measures that can be taken to ensure a peaceful transition of power including that the two Armenian authorities fully respect this right of assembly and that all those who have been detained while exercising their fundamental right of assembly in accordance with the law are be released with no delay,” said the statement.

“In this respect, we welcome the release of opposition leader Mr Nikol Pashinyan. Dialogue rather than excessive force is the only way to find a sustainable solution to the current situation in Armenia.”

The statement reiterated that the EU will continue supporting the country in its reform efforts, with particular regard to the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, in line with the CEPA, which was unanimously ratified by Armenia’s National Assembly on 11 April.

“While today marks the anniversary of the 1915 Genocide, in which they lost 1.5 million of their kin, we urge all Armenians to show unity and to resolve their political differences in a peaceful manner, within the framework of their Constitution,” concluded the statement.