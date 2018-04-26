Several streets blocked in Yerevan

Several dozens of people have already gathered at Lambada bridge waiting for Nikol Pashinyan. Members of Autoleague committee are also there, they have blocked the road to Komitas with cars.

At the same time, student strikes have started in universities. Students from Yerevan State University and some other universities are marching to join the protesters.

Disobedience activities have started in a number of streets. Protesters have gathered in Abovyan street, Garegin Nzdeh street is blocked starting from the Square. Protesters used trash cans to block the street.

Let us mention that Nikol Pashinyan urged yesterday to start disobedience activities with a new breath. Particularly, all cars should stop at 12:05 o’clock all across the Republic and just do not make a move for some 20 minutes.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN

Photos by Nelly BABAYAN