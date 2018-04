After ten days of marches, protests and demonstrations, rallies, detainments and #rejectserzh calls, April 23 was the big day: Serzh Sargsyan, newly-elected Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia resigned. The photoshoot depicts Yerevan demonstrations, its participants and the emotions thereof.

The boy with hat is Robert Kocharyan’s son, and the old man on the black and white photograph has confessed that he was crying “because of the power of the new generation.”