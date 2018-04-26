‘Davit Tonoyan perfect candidate for Defense Minister’: Ararat Mirzoyan

Parliamentary “Yelq” bloc MP Ararat Mirzoyan addressed to the issue of the candidate for the Minister of Defense in the future Government on his Facebook account.

“Davit Tonoyan, current Minister of Emergency Situations, is a perfect candidate for the Minister of Defense. Mr. Tonoyan is indeed a professional, he is a respectable person and has never been in the center of any scandals connected with bribery. I believe that being led by him, the Armenian Army will rapidly be modernized and will always serve to its sole function that is the protection of the Armenian borders, without ever interfering politics.

I believe that Mr. Tonoyan will continue serving to his native land in that position as well. And on the whole, honest and professional individuals should continue their work,” posted Mr. Mirzoyan.