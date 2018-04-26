‘Pashinyan’s approach is right: same political forces may appear in parliament through Republican elections’: political scientist

“I will interpret Nikol Pashinyan’s words the following way: he is against that the early parliamentary elections are organized by the authorities, as we have seen the previous elections during their office. Thus, Pashinyan’s approach is right”, in response to the question of Aravot.am, whether in his view, why Nikol Pashinyan does not want to go for early parliamentary elections and announces boycotting them, said political scientist Styopa Safaryan.

According to him: “Nikol Pashinyan may mean that the government will go ahead and announce early elections, especially since the Republican Party-Armenian Revolutionary Federation coalition has collapsed. Maybe there will be a development that the authorities dissolve the parliament. Since the Republican Party still has a large potential, there is a risk that they will act so and the same political forces will appear in the parliament in the same scheme. In that case it will turn out that the results of the revolution will be reversed”.

In response to the question whether the people’s support will not neutralize the influence of the Republican Party on the outcome of parliamentary elections for the desired outcome, our interlocutor said: “Elections should be organized in accordance with the new Electoral Code, with the best provision of propaganda conditions. During the “My Step” movement, the TV companies proved that they still support the government. In such information field, when “A1 plus” is not allowed to broadcast when information field settings are not provided, is not it clear that no one needs the elections organized by the Republicans or Karen Karapetyan?”.

According to Styopa Safaryan, Nikol Pashinyan refrains from this prospect and speaks about boycotting the elections organized by the authorities under such rules of the game.

Luiza SUKIASYAN